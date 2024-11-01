Teen Attempts to Steal $1,000 Worth Of Items From Franklin Smoke Shop

November 1, 2024 – A 15-year-old allegedly stole nearly $1,000 worth of cannabis merchandise from Oakwood Botanicals Thursday.

During the arrest, it was discovered that the juvenile was also in possession of a stolen handle of gin from a nearby liquor store in Franklin, as well as multiple “Buzzballs” from Kroger. Security footage from Oakwood Botanicals captured both the theft and the subsequent arrest.

Local residents banded together to help detain the young suspect until police arrived to the scene.

The 15-year-old was later arrested.

