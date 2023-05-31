Veterinary Emergency Group Opens New Clinic in Franklin

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is excited to announce the opening of its newest hospital at 2035 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 on May 31 at 11:30 am. This will be VEG’s 45th location nationwide.

“As soon as a pet parent walks into VEG Franklin, they will know they have finally found a trusted provider to give their family the best veterinary experience that exists,” said Dr. David Bessler, VEG founder and CEO. “As the only veterinary company solely focused on pet emergencies, we keep a laser-sharp lens on taking customer service to the next level, ensuring that every pet parent leaves here feeling comforted and cared for by our team of top-tier professionals.”

VEG has revolutionized emergency medicine by completely reworking the experience to prioritize people and their pets. When a pet parent calls VEG, they speak first with a licensed veterinarian to get all of their medical questions answered. Upon arrival, VEG customers don’t stand around waiting and worrying in a lobby. Instead, triage begins as soon as they walk in the door, even prior to filling out paperwork. Pet owners are also allowed to stay with their animals throughout every stage of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

VEG Franklin is open for emergencies 24/7, even on holidays. Each hospital has an open floor plan that allows pet parents to have freedom of movement and experience each component of treatment first-hand. A thoughtful, comprehensive customer-centric approach is at the forefront of everything VEG does. Pet parents have everything they need throughout each stage of their journey, and are met with an empathetic attitude from start to finish.

The company not only accelerates at centering customer needs but also shines at giving back to the animal community through VEG Cares, an initiative benefiting underserved pets in crisis, as well as by supporting future emergency veterinarians by granting scholarships to D.V.M. students. VEG also has a program for future pet professionals called the Little Vets program, providing kids with an up-close, hands-on experience to see what it’s like to be an emergency veterinarian.

About Veterinary Emergency Group

Established in 2014, Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is a company founded on a single mission: helping people and their pets when they need it most. VEG’s rapidly growing group of hospitals has revolutionized the pet emergency experience with a customer-centered approach, rapid response times, and a highly trained emergency-focused staff. VEG currently has 45 hospitals operating in 18 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. To locate a VEG hospital near you or for more information, please visit veg.vet.