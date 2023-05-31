Tennessee State Library & Archives Celebrates Statehood Day with Two Free Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – To celebrate Tennessee’s Statehood, the Tennessee State Library & Archives is hosting free events on Thursday, June 1, and a family-friendly celebration event on Saturday, June 3.

“The mission of the Library & Archives is to preserve Tennessee’s history and make it accessible to our fellow Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It’s a rare opportunity to see our state’s original founding documents. I encourage my fellow Tennesseans not to miss this chance to have history come alive by viewing these irreplaceable documents up close during our Statehood Day Celebration.”

On Statehood Day, June 1, at 8 a.m. Debbie Mathis Watts will perform her song, “The Tennessee in Me,” an official state song of Tennessee. Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions, first written in 1796 and revised in 1843 and 1870, will be on display in the Library & Archives lobby, guarded by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Library & Archives will also feature rarely seen historical documents, including the Cumberland Compact, Governor John Sevier’s Address to the first Tennessee General Assembly, the Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution and the founding documents of the State of Franklin.

“Our staff has spent months planning for our Statehood Day Celebrations,” said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “Our family-friendly Statehood Day celebration on June 3 will have so much to offer families that are both fun and educational.”

The Library & Archives will host a family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Statehood Day Celebration will have a children’s scavenger hunt, games, crafts and living history interpreters. Guests can also see Tennessee’s three original constitutions and the new exhibit showcasing rarely seen historical documents in the Library & Archives lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Library & Archives is joining Bicentennial Mall State Park and the Tennessee State Museum for a variety of events to celebrate Statehood Day. Park Rangers will offer a free guided tour of Bicentennial Mall State Park starting outside the Tennessee State Library & Archives at 9 a.m. on June 1. For more information, visit tnstateparks.com.

The State Museum is celebrating Statehood Day with a children’s story time, statehood artifacts on display, family crafts and a Statehood Anniversary Commemoration at noon on June 1. For the Tennessee State Museum’s full schedule of Statehood Day activities visit TNMuseum.org/Statehood.

The Statehood Day events at the Library & Archives, Bicentennial Mall State Park and Tennessee State Museum are free to the public.

The Library & Archives’ Statehood Day Celebration events will take place at their new building, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., on the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Mall State Park.

For more information about the Library & Archives Statehood Day events, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/statehoodday.