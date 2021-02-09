Valentine’s Dining in Rural Williamson County

1 Circa

1549 Thompson Station Road West

Thompson’s Station, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 614-2079

Website: https://circagrill.com/

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday, 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Close to everything and away from it all is Circa Grill’s tagline, but the line describes exactly what the restaurant has to offer. Located next door to the H Clark Distillery, Circa opened in 2013 with a menu of Southern Fusion treats. Owners Robynne Napier and Jason Ritzen worked with local chef Jeff Pignato to create a menu offering the best of Southern cuisine using many local products. The building looks like an old grocery store or dry goods store made into a restaurant with a speakeasy feel.

Circa offers small plates like Wood Grilled Watermelon and Adluh Mills Grit Soufflé. Their dinner menu offers Cajun Shrimp and Grits and a Hot Chicken Sandwich, while for Sunday Brunch they have items like Smoked Pork Breakfast Tacos and Bourbon Bacon Burgers.

Every season they concoct new cocktails made with H Clark products. Their newest creations are The Flannery and Mr. Greenleaf’s Getaway. The Flannery is a mixture of H. Clark Distillery bourbon, Pimm’s, peach nectar, fresh lime, and Angostura bitters served on the rocks, while the Getaway is a blend of H. Clark Distillery gin, Cocchi sweet vermouth, Caravella limoncello, Primaterra sparkling rose, and fresh raspberries.

A perfect place for a Valentine’s Day dinner away from town, offering gourmet dining with a back-country feel.