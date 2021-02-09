4 Romantic Places to Staycation This Valentine’s Weekend

Discovering new areas in and around your hometown sometimes make for the most romantic and memorable moments. New adventures often strengthen young couples while renewing more mature ones. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we want to share with you some of the best gems we know in the Middle Tennessee area that will fill your 2021 holiday celebration with memories to last a lifetime.
1. Luxurious: The Hermitage Hotel, Downtown Nashville
If a lavish celebration is what you are after, the classic Hermitage Hotel will exceed your expectations. Dating back to 1910, this Nashville staple is where luxury and history collide in beautiful fashion. An average room is about 500 square feet and offers extravagant amenities. These amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a spa, on-site dining, plush robes, high-end linens and even a mattress that is handcrafted exclusively for The Hermitage Hotel. Book a relaxing spa session with The Spa at The Hermitage Hotel, followed by dinner at the traditionally Southern Capitol Grille and seductive drinks at the Oak Bar before retiring to your room. The hotel is conveniently located near multiple attractions in downtown Nashville should you choose to leave the property and explore. During the day you can experience afternoon tea in the Historic Lobby and wander through Rachel’s Boutique which is filled with unique finds and keepsakes. It is no wonder why The Hermitage Hotel has won a myriad of awards for its high-end experiences and service as it seems to define historic luxury in ultimate perfection.
*Writer’s Note: The Thompson Hotel was a close second for the “Luxurious” category. Ultimately, The Hermitage Hotel was chosen due to the spa amenity which creates an element of romance and luxury all its own.
The Hermitage is located at 231 6th Ave N | Nashville, TN 37219
2. Cozy: Thistletop Inn, Goodlettsville
Snuggled up in the meadows of Goodlettsville, Thistletop will provide the staycation that feels like a romantic countryside vacation. A true country feel with a twist of Southern charm will have you falling head over heels in love.
Book the Highland House Guest Cottage for a stand-alone, rustic experience. It offers a fully-equipped kitchen, a 46” flat screen TV with complimentary Netflix, a walk-in shower, porch swing and a fire pit. Fun fact: Numerous singer/songwriters have escaped to this guest cottage. Also available is the Avalon House. This Carriage House provides a secluded area to rest and offers a kitchen, a television with complimentary Netflix, a King-sized bed with a custom LED light headboard and front & back deck seating with views of beautiful, rural country. The surrounding area of Goodlettsville offers plenty of antique shops, restaurants, parks and walking trails should you seek some adventure in-between your restful moments of the serene, romantic Thistletop Inn.
Thistletop Inn is located at 1284 Hitt Lane | Goodlettsville, TN 37072
3. Unique: The Russell, Nashville
The Russell is one of the most distinctive boutique hotels in all of Nashville. Once a functioning church, it now houses 23 unique rooms with a modern, alluring twist. The church walls have stood for 115 years nestled away in what has grown to be one of Nashville’s most entertaining neighborhoods. Each room features many original details such as stained glass windows, original brick walls and even headboards made of recycled pews. The fun, bright colors and alluring characteristics of design will speak to your playful side while bringing you a sense of romance. Not only will you share a wonderful memory with your loved one but you will change lives in doing so. The Russell’s slogan, Stay here, Change lives, is set in motion with every hotel booking. Each time The Russell is chosen by a guest, a donation is made to care for the local homeless population by providing 16 beds and warm meals to a homeless shelter with an average booking.
The Russell is located at 819 Russell St | Nashville, TN 37206
4. Historic: The Manor at Twin Oaks, Murfreesboro
Located on a 100 acre estate, this bed and breakfast is rich in history and modern day romance. Built in 1886, the current owners have chosen to preserve many of its original qualities that reflect the old South and have filled it with furnishings true to its time period. Each spacious room is decorated to reflect its own unique environment and features a private shower and bathroom. Wake up to a true Southern breakfast served in the dining room. Delight in a morning walk on this woodland property and anticipate seeing deer and wild turkey. Have a stroll in the library while looking for a classic book to take out to the veranda for an afternoon read and enjoy a social hour in the evening before returning to your room for the night. Escape modern society and dive into a high-class luxurious, yet cozy, retreat of the 100 acre estate at Twin Oaks.
The Manor at Twin Oaks is located at 663 Coleman Rd | Murfreesboro, TN 37127