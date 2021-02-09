Four Tips That Could Improve Your In-home Stroke Recovery

There is so much uncertainty when returning home after a stroke. It takes time to heal and assess what level of function will return. Stroke victims are also dealing with dramatic changes to their daily lives. One way you can help your loved one is to reassess their home from a new perspective – one that considers the new challenges they are dealing with. These four tips will help you to create a safe space that will allow your loved one to recover from their stroke at home safely.

Making the Home Safer for In-home Stroke Recovery

Living Areas

According to stroke.org, 40 percent of stroke victims suffer falls within a year after suffering their strokes. Get help making your home more accessible for a wheelchair, walker, or cane by moving furniture to widen pathways between rooms and taping down electrical cords to prevent trips and falls.

Kitchen

Keep counters clear of clutter to eliminate spills that can cause slips and falls. Installing an over-the-stove mirror can help patients in wheelchairs see the contents of pots and pans on the stove. Always use oven mitts to move pots and pans to and from the stove. Keep both a fire extinguisher and a telephone within easy reach.

Bedroom

Reorganize clothing and personal items to make them easier to reach. Keep a lamp or nightlight next to the bed to give you plenty of light when going from the bedroom to the bathroom. Keep medications organized and in a safe, easily accessible place.

Bathroom

Install safety bars and non-slip tub mats in the bathtub/shower to prevent slips while getting into and out of the bathtub or consider investing in a shower chair or foldout bath bench for added stability. Add slip-resistant backing to bath rugs. Make sure faucet handles and knobs are easy to operate to avoid burns. Consider a riser for the toilet to raise the seat height or a commode chair.

Home Care Tip:

Are you or a loved one interested in recovering in the comfort of your own home? Are you unsure if at-home recovery is the best option for you? Please call us to discuss at 615-422-7549. We specialize in Post Health Event Caregiving and we offer no-obligation in-home care assessments to help families make the informed decisions about caregiving and recovery support.