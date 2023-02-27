Upcoming Rockology Auction to Feature Items from Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker’s Office

Here’s an opportunity to purchase items that belonged to Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker.

An auction will be held on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at Johnny Cash’s Bon Aqua Farm at 9676 Old Highway 46, Bon Aqua.

This auction will provide an opportunity to acquire original 1940’s era building components from the historic Colonel Tom Parker Management Office from Madison, Tennessee. Included will be wrought iron doors, entry gates, wood paneling, tile, a vintage intercom system, album/record cabinet, wood doors, original windows, limestone and much more.

Other estate furnishings from Johnny Cash, Minnie Pearl, Waylon Jennings and Donna Summer will be available as well.

Johnny Cash Farm access will be at 10:00 AM on the 3rd and the 4th. Viewing hours are 10AM to 5PM.

Find all the latest information here.