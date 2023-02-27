California Closets to Host Grand Unveiling of New Showroom

California Closets of Tennessee, a leader in custom closets and personalized home organizational systems, announced plans for the unveiling of its reimagined Cool Springs Showroom located at 420 Cool Springs Blvd.

The locally-owned business with locations in Nashville and Cool Springs will partner with beloved local nonprofit Soles4Souls for the grand reopening and throughout the month of March by offering a major prize for donations: a $5,000 gift card to California Closets of Tennessee.

From March 2nd until March 31st, for each pair of new or gently worn shoes donated for Soles4Souls at California Closets of Tennessee’s Cool Springs showroom or at the company’s Center of Excellence at 2601 Winford Ave in Nashville, individuals can earn an entry into a raffle for a $5,000 gift card for use at California Closets of Tennessee.

At the showroom unveiling event on March 2nd, each pair of shoes donated will earn double entry into the $5,000 raffle. The drawing for the winner will take place on Monday, April 3rd.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first locations in the country to deliver California Closets’ beautiful new finishes to our customer base in Middle Tennessee and beyond. We can’t wait to reopen our showroom doors to clients to see the opportunities and inspiration it brings,” said Kurt Schusterman, owner of California Closets of Tennessee. “Equally important to us is our Business for Good ethos, which is why in reopening it was imperative to find an exemplary partner like Soles4Souls for an opportunity to give back. We’re extremely excited to launch this donation drive for the next month at our reopening event and continue to significantly invest in our community.”

Soles4Souls is a Nashville-based nonprofit that turns shoes and clothing into opportunities for education and employment so those in need can have a more hopeful future.

“We’re thankful to California Closets of Tennessee for providing a conduit and initiative to encourage people to donate shoes and make a real difference of the lives of those in need,” said Emily Whitcomb, Senior Manager of Community Partnerships in Tennessee.

Showroom Unveiling Event Open to Public with Even More Prizes

On March 2nd at 11 a.m., California Closets of Tennessee, the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, and Soles4Souls will hold a ribbon cutting for the showroom.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. heavy hors d’oeuvres and champagne toasts will be available to attendees as well as tours of the reimagined space with leading California Closets designers.

In addition to double entries for shoe donations for the $5,000 gift card on event day, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those who stop by the showroom, there will be a drawing every hour for giveaways to local and neighboring businesses. Winners do not have to be present at the drawings to win, they only need to come by to enter.

What to Expect in Reimagined Cool Springs Showroom California Closets of Tennessee’s updated showroom will feature seven vignettes, showcasing the newest finishes and technology advancements available to clients.

The vignettes include a mudroom featuring the new Quiet Grove Wood Finish and Black Hardware Finish for handles and hooks; a pantry featuring the New Misty Orchard Wood Finish; a wine bar featuring the new Ash Wood Finish; a walk in closet featuring the new Deep Pond Slab Top Hinged Door Fronts and Wireless Shoe Shelf Lighting; an office with a Natural Wood Finish; a front wall bed with the new Morning Light Wood Finish; and a virtuoso with the new Cool Avenue Wood Finish.