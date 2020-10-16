Unite Williamson Event Saturday to be ‘Rooted in Love, United in Hope’

The third-annual Unite Williamson event is going virtual this Saturday, October 17, with the program set to go live on Facebook at 9 a.m. You can access the event directly here, or through the Unite Williamson page on Facebook.

The need for hope, healing, connection and understanding is greater now than ever before, and Unite Williamson has been sharing inspiring stories through a series of videos via its social media channels in the weeks leading up to the event, which will be hosted live by beloved long-time radio personality Tom Lawrence.

Speakers include: Unite Williamson founders Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Shorter Chapel AME Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hill; Centennial High School student Devon Reed; local author Pam Horne; certified Professional Golfers Association Pro Butch Rhodes; and “Living Legacies” Alma McLemore, Calvin LeHew and Julian Bibb.

Musical videos and inspirational messages will be interspersed from a range of faith traditions and congregations, including: Church of the City; Congregation Micah; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; St. Philip Catholic Church; Franklin First United Methodist Church; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; Brentwood United Methodist; Graceworks and the Hard Bargain Association.

“Unite Williamson was founded after the horrible shooting incident at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and the spirit of forgiveness that they demonstrated,” Dr. Moore said. “I asked myself the question at that time, ‘How would Franklin react?,’ and with the help of my friend Reverend Kenneth Hill of Shorter Chapel AME Church in Franklin, Unite Williamson was born.”

Moore explains that the effort was designed to inspire the community through compassion – not tied to any one group, but intended to reflect the diversity of the over 238,000 people that call Williamson County home. After the events of 2020, the need for connection and reconciliation is more urgent than ever before.

“With such uncertainty in our nation, our state and our county, Unite Williamson’s goal is to help navigate challenging times like these with its mission and vision of fostering caring relationships that unify and celebrate our community of Williamson County,” Moore said.

To learn more about Unite Williamson, please visit their website at unitewilliamson.com.