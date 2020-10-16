Fifty Plus Points in Independence vs Dickson County

The Independence Eagles host Dickson County tonight in week 9 of the high school football season. They enter play tonight after beating Hendersonville to move to 4-1.

It was all Independence from the start. The Eagles would connect on 4 first quarter touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead. The second quarter was not much different.

The Eagles would add another two touchdowns to make it 42-0 and get the running clock started in the first half. Then just before the halftime buzzer, the Independence defense would recover a fumble and return it all the way for a touchdown to make it 49-0 at half.

Out of halftime, Independence kept their foot on the gas. Although there was a running clock they managed to find the end zone again and again. In all the Independence Eagles scored 56 points and held on for a shut out.

Independence moves to 5-1 after an impressive win tonight over Dickson County.

