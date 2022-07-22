Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 27 through July 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode 8000000 2970 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37069 6500000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7561 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 6187500 Westgate Commons 1624 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 4750000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7036 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 4550000 6561 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 4000000 Troubadour Sec7 8029 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 3600000 Mulford Andrea 4054 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 3334132 Farmstead 4704 Farmstead Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 2800000 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37067 2750000 Harlan 9229 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 2649054 Grove Sec11 8139 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 2648469 Bluff Rd Brentwood 37027 2525000 11 South 113 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 2450000 Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 311 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 2425000 Russell Ridge 5194 Russell Rd Franklin 37064 2350000 11 South 107 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 2280000 Traditions Sec3 1915 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 2228743 Hawthorne Trace 5016 Green Herron Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 2190000 Chase Creek 8000 East Chase Ct Nashville 37221 2171983 Heights 1004 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 2040000 River Landing Sec 10 1300 Andrews Ct Franklin 37069 2000000 Traditions Sec1 9010 Carnival Dr Brentwood 37027 1950000 Kings Chapel Sec 3b 4310 Kings Camp Ct Arrington 37014 1899680 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8244 Ambrose Ct Brentwood 37027 1823044 Allens Green 1739 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027