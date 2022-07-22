Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 27 through July 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|8000000
|2970 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|6500000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7561 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|6187500
|Westgate Commons
|1624 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|4750000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7036 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|4550000
|6561 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|4000000
|Troubadour Sec7
|8029 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|3600000
|Mulford Andrea
|4054 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|3334132
|Farmstead
|4704 Farmstead Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|2800000
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|2750000
|Harlan
|9229 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|2649054
|Grove Sec11
|8139 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|2648469
|Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|2525000
|11 South
|113 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|2450000
|Dunwoody Commons Sec 1
|311 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|2425000
|Russell Ridge
|5194 Russell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|2350000
|11 South
|107 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|2280000
|Traditions Sec3
|1915 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|2228743
|Hawthorne Trace
|5016 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|2190000
|Chase Creek
|8000 East Chase Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|2171983
|Heights
|1004 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|2040000
|River Landing Sec 10
|1300 Andrews Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|2000000
|Traditions Sec1
|9010 Carnival Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|1950000
|Kings Chapel Sec 3b
|4310 Kings Camp Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|1899680
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8244 Ambrose Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|1823044
|Allens Green
|1739 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027