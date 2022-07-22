Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 27 through July 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
80000002970 Del Rio PkFranklin37069
6500000Troubadour Ph1 Sec47561 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
6187500Westgate Commons1624 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
4750000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27036 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
45500006561 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
4000000Troubadour Sec78029 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
3600000Mulford Andrea4054 Wilson PkFranklin37067
3334132Farmstead4704 Farmstead Pvt LnFranklin37064
2800000Lewisburg PkFranklin37067
2750000Harlan9229 Liza CtBrentwood37027
2649054Grove Sec118139 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
2648469Bluff RdBrentwood37027
252500011 South113 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
2450000Dunwoody Commons Sec 1311 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
2425000Russell Ridge5194 Russell RdFranklin37064
235000011 South107 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
2280000Traditions Sec31915 Parade DrBrentwood37027
2228743Hawthorne Trace5016 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklin37064
2190000Chase Creek8000 East Chase CtNashville37221
2171983Heights1004 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
2040000River Landing Sec 101300 Andrews CtFranklin37069
2000000Traditions Sec19010 Carnival DrBrentwood37027
1950000Kings Chapel Sec 3b4310 Kings Camp CtArrington37014
1899680Parkside @ Brenthaven8244 Ambrose CtBrentwood37027
1823044Allens Green1739 Barrow LnBrentwood37027

