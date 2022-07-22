Amy Grant to Be Honored With George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 & Tania Leon at Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the selection of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements.

Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

The Kennedy Center also announced that Done+Dusted, the award-winning production company and producers of the Center’s Mark Twain Prize since 2018, have been selected as Executive Producers of the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Amy Grant says, “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”