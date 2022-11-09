Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 17

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 17-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $145,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3072 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $320,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1035 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $340,000 1572 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $340,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 119 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $354,900 Shirebrook Ph2 304 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $359,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2004 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $395,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 507 Sunberry Ct Brentwood 37027 $403,000 132 Good Neighbor Rd Franklin 37064 $410,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 814 Rebel Cir Franklin 37064 $410,000 Woodside Ph1b 2102 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $417,500 Hardison Hills Sec 3 1101 Downs Blvd #214 Franklin 37064 $425,900 Wyngate Est Ph 2 2028 Prescott Way Spring Hill 37174 $428,687 Grove Sec16 8087 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $432,250 Grove Sec16 8708 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $432,250 Grove Sec16 8099 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $442,500 Bent Creek Active Adult 316 Thesing Ct Pvt Nolensville 37135 $450,100 2067 Bungalow Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $460,000 Kingwood Ph 1 7117 Park Glen Dr Fairiview 37062 $460,750 Grove Sec16 8083 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $475,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 1700 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $475,000 Ridgemont Place 128 Ridgemont Pl Franklin 37064 $479,900 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 2050 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 2065 Newark Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1206 Twin Oaks Dr Franklin 37064 $498,750 Grove Sec16 8514 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046