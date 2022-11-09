Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 17

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 17-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$145,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3072 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1035 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$340,000
|1572 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|119 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$354,900
|Shirebrook Ph2
|304 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$359,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2004 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|507 Sunberry Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$403,000
|132 Good Neighbor Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4
|814 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000
|Woodside Ph1b
|2102 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$417,500
|Hardison Hills Sec 3
|1101 Downs Blvd #214
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 2
|2028 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$428,687
|Grove Sec16
|8087 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$432,250
|Grove Sec16
|8708 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$432,250
|Grove Sec16
|8099 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$442,500
|Bent Creek Active Adult
|316 Thesing Ct Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,100
|2067 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$460,000
|Kingwood Ph 1
|7117 Park Glen Dr
|Fairiview
|37062
|$460,750
|Grove Sec16
|8083 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$475,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1700 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000
|Ridgemont Place
|128 Ridgemont Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$479,900
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|2050 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|2065 Newark Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1206 Twin Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$498,750
|Grove Sec16
|8514 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046