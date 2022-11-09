Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 17

Michael Carpenter
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 17-21, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$145,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33072 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$320,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 21035 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$340,0001572 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$340,000Baker Springs Sec 1119 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$354,900Shirebrook Ph2304 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$359,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2004 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$395,000Mooreland Est Sec 1507 Sunberry CtBrentwood37027
$403,000132 Good Neighbor RdFranklin37064
$410,000Rebel Meadows Sec 4814 Rebel CirFranklin37064
$410,000Woodside Ph1b2102 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$417,500Hardison Hills Sec 31101 Downs Blvd #214Franklin37064
$425,900Wyngate Est Ph 22028 Prescott WaySpring Hill37174
$428,687Grove Sec168087 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$432,250Grove Sec168708 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$432,250Grove Sec168099 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$442,500Bent Creek Active Adult316 Thesing Ct PvtNolensville37135
$450,1002067 Bungalow DrThompsons Station37179
$460,000Kingwood Ph 17117 Park Glen DrFairiview37062
$460,750Grove Sec168083 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$475,000Witt Hill Ph 11700 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$475,000Ridgemont Place128 Ridgemont PlFranklin37064
$479,900Highlands @ Campbell Sta2050 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$480,0002065 Newark LnThompsons Station37179
$480,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 11206 Twin Oaks DrFranklin37064
$498,750Grove Sec168514 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046

