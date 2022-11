Could you learn a musical in 24 hours? Brentwood High’s theater department is challenging itself to do just that.

On Saturday, November 12, BHS students will perform Frozen Jr. onstage after just 24 hours of rehearsal. The show will take place at 7 p.m., and tickets for the performance cost $10 apiece. Don’t miss the chance to see these talented students in action.

Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

