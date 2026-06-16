Mr. Wayne Arrington, age 79, of Chapel Hill, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Nashville, TN. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Ernest Kenneth Arrington and Mildred Smith Arrington. Mr. Wayne was retired from Franklin Fire Department with over 30 years of service and retired as an Assistant Chief. He was a member of New Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and treasurer. Wayne was a graduate of Franklin High School and Free & Accepted Mason with Hiram Lodge #7 in Franklin, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shellie Darlene Arrington Stafford.

Mr. Wayne loved camping, fishing, and being in the outdoors. He had a passion for vintage automobiles. He took great pleasure in his after retirement at the Chapel Hill Mini Storage facility in Caney Spring. Wayne loved his church family and gospel singings. He enjoyed mowing grass with his son in law, Billy, and working in landscaping. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family and making memories with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr. Arrington is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret Crutcher Arrington of Chapel Hill, TN; son in law, Billy Stafford of Chapel Hill, TN; 2 grandchildren, Heather Stafford (Brady) Clark of Spring Hill, TN, Jessica Stafford (Billy) Seeber of Lewisburg, TN; 3 great grandchildren, Serenity Hope Clark, Jesse Joe Seeber, Shellie Diane Clark; sister, Shirley (Fred) McReynolds of College Grove, TN.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, June 18, 2026 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service with Franklin Fire Department honors will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 12 Noon from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Edd Luna officiating. Interment will follow at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, (931) 364-2233, is in charge of arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.