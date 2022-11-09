OBITUARY: Jason Ward Sowers

Jason Ward Sowers of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, he was 40 years old.

Born on August 3rd, 1982 in Akron, OH to Douglas and Pamela Sowers.

His family moved to Naperville, IL in 1983 where he lived all of his early years. In his youth, Jason played at elite levels in soccer and swimming, and still holds 4 records today at Brookdale Pool.

In 2008 he enlisted in the United States Army as a combat engineer and was stationed at Ft Lewis, WA with the 570th Sapper Co., of the 14th Engineer Battalion. Towards the beginning of his enlistment, he married his high school sweetheart, then Hannah Wortman. He reached the rank of Sgt Jason Sowers, Team Leader, and deployed for one year to Helmand Province, Afghanistan as part of Task Force Rugger during 2011.

After an honorable discharge, he went on to study at Bellevue College and notably worked for Fuse Labs at Microsoft, starting a lifelong passion for conversational AI. Eventually, he became a highly sought after professional of his field.

In 2020, Jason and his wife moved with their children Jordan and Addison to College Grove, TN. He loved spending time in the pool with his kids, teaching them math and doing science experiments. He coached his son’s teams with Nolensville Youth Athletics and this year would have been his second season coaching basketball for College Grove Recreation Association.

In his free time, Jason enjoyed learning, playing and producing music. He was a beloved streaming DJ with many followers of his online persona. He will be remembered as an innovative engineer; a passionate musician; a caring and compassionate friend; a veteran; and most importantly, a husband and father who loved his family dearly.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Pamela J. Sowers; son, Jason Charles Sowers.

Jason is survived by his wife of 13 years, Hannah Sowers of College Grove, TN; son, Jordan Sowers of College Grove, TN; daughter, Addison Sowers of College Grove, TN; father, Douglas (DeEtta) Sowers of Aurora, IL; brother, Justin (Leanne) Sowers of Nizwa, Oman; step-brother, Rick Kambic of Palatine, IL; mother-in-law, Linda (James) Robinson of Rockvale, TN; father-in-law, Harold (Cathy) Wortman of Barefoot Bay, FL; beloved dogs, Roku, Jack & Ellie and many other loving family members.

A memorial gathering will be held 5-7 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Jason was an ardent supporter of suicide prevention, memorials in his honor may be made to 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline, https://988lifeline.org/donate/.

A funeral service and burial will take place at a later date in Naperville, IL. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

