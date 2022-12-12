Today’s Top 5 Stories: December 12, 2022

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for December 12, 2022.

1This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers November 23

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 23-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Exclusive Premiere of Noelle Toland’s Music Video Filmed in Franklin

Noelle Toland

 

Noelle Toland chose Franklin as the backdrop for her holiday release of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Read more.

4Hattie Jane’s Announces Closure of Franklin Location

Hattie Jane's
photo by Amy Whidby

 

Ice cream shop Hattie Jane’s will close its Franklin location. Read more.

5Photos: 2022 Dickens of a Christmas

photo by Taylor Means

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.

