Exclusive Premiere of Noelle Toland’s Music Video Filmed in Franklin

Noelle Toland chose Franklin as the backdrop for her holiday release of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Produced by Leland Grant, Noelle’s warm and soulful vibe is bound to put anyone in the Christmas spirit with this stripped-down vocal and piano arrangement. “Singing is all about storytelling and I love to experience the emotions that flow within a song,” shared Noelle. “This is such a classic tune. Plus, I’m a huge Judy Garland fan and since this song was in Meet Me In St. Louis, it became a clear choice to release this, with my own classic twist.”

In the video, you will see the tree that sits in Public Square in downtown Franklin, Tin Cottage, and while filming Noelle captured a family walking their dog. Noelle told us the dog was so friendly and would like them to know their furry family member makes an appearance in the video.

Follow Noelle Toland here for the latest updates.