Hattie Jane’s Announces Closure of Franklin Location

Ice cream shop Hattie Jane’s will close its Franklin location.

Announcing on social media, they shared, “It’s a bittersweet day as we announce the upcoming closing of our Franklin scoop shop. With hopes for a new location in Williamson County very soon, we are closing our doors at 3078 Maddux Way after December 30. Until then, stop by our Franklin location to enjoy a scoop, buy a pint or purchase HJC merch for the ice cream lover on your Christmas list.”

The scoop shop opened back in April 2021; it was the first location of Hattie Jane’s to open in Williamson County.

Visit Hattie Jane’s at its other locations -16 Public Square, Columbia, 116 N Church Street, Murfreesboro, at Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville.