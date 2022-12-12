Williamson County Property Transfers November 23

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 23-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,900,000.00Traditions Sec51881 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,475,500.00Annecy Ph11012 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$456,300.00Burtonwood Sec 11601 Appaloosa CtSpring Hill37174
$6,350,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 30a991 Elliston WayThompsons Station37179
$515,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31642 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$768,500.00Founders Pointe Sec 9510 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$19,250,000.00Cool Springs West Sec 4215 Gothic CtFranklin37064
$397,000.00Lee Acres 5157 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$1,105,841.00Arrington Ridge Sec17004 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$615,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 91000 Lichfield CtThompsons Station37179
$733,018.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155020 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,625,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 41744 Fontanella DrBrentwood37027
$1,420,000.00Brienz Valley Add Sec 22009 Ober Brienz LnFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Keystone Sec 51467 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$6,107,770.00Wilmar Corporation1676 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$3,100,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 33246 Kinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 31300 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$930,000.00Wahl2370 Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$383,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31632 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$2,000,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25200 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$3,500,000.00Woodlands100 Westwind CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000.005750 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$670,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W108 Ben Brush CirFranklin37069
$651,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 32127 Sister CtNolensville37135
$787,000.00Cannonwood Sec 3305 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$1,540,000.00Woodway1004 Stuart LnBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Broken Ridge Hollow5501 Broken Rdg Hollow LnThompsons Station37179
$2,013,104.00Lookaway Farms Sec26121 Open Meadow LnFranklin37064
$450,000.00Morningside Sec 87119 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,178,141.00Annecy Ph2b2036 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$145,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31085 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$932,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13013 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$470,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 303Franklin37064
$1,240,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 12847 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$1,055,913.00St Marlo Sec15513 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$618,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141803 Turning Wheel LnFranklin 37067
$1,055,182.00St Marlo Sec15521 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$782,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 331805 Misty Woods CtFranklin37067
$1,011,092.00St Marlo Sec16004 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$420,000.00Sutherland Sec 32887 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$1,565,000.00River Oaks Sec 4303 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$3,400,000.00Witherspoon Sec59269 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$764,900.00Belshire Ph 24015 Pendleton DrSpring Hill37174
$2,266,062.00Lookaway Farms Sec26116 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$710,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C425 Galloway DrFranklin37064
$470,000.00Through The Green Sec21614 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$334,000.00Jorgensen Dana3819 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000.00Governors Club The Ph 621 Missionary DrBrentwood37027
$1,265,000.00Benington Sec9325 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$4,000,000.00Grove Sec 25245 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove37046
$210,000.00St Marlo Sec25640 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$993,789.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57640 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$879,941.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57625 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$912,467.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57656 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3624 Lime Valley Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$579,900.00Temple Hills Sec 4226 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$999,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b1508 Little Leaf WayNolensville37135
$2,070,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 11027 Stockett DrNashville37221
$1,143,364.00Annecy Ph2b1512 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$549,900.00Port Royal Estates Sec21033 Achiever CirSpring Hill37174
$1,141,658.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec11049 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$238,697.00Hill Est329 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 21407 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$440,000.00Teasley David George2783 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$315,000.00Brush Creek Sec 17116 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$799,900.00Sullivan Farms Sec B318 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$923,003.00Lockwood Glen Sec15325 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$238,697.00Hill Est331 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000.004334 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$409,000.00Pennock Place7328 Lakelet CvFairview37062
$785,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 113805 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$1,253,347.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42131 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here