Williamson County Property Transfers November 23

See where houses and property sold for November 23-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,900,000.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1881 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,500.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1012 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$456,300.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|1601 Appaloosa Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,350,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 30a
|991 Elliston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1642 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$768,500.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|510 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$19,250,000.00
|Cool Springs West Sec 4
|215 Gothic Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$397,000.00
|Lee Acres
|5157 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,105,841.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7004 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$615,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9
|1000 Lichfield Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$733,018.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5020 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,625,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 4
|1744 Fontanella Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,420,000.00
|Brienz Valley Add Sec 2
|2009 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1467 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,107,770.00
|Wilmar Corporation
|1676 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,100,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 3
|3246 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1300 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$930,000.00
|Wahl
|2370 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$383,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1632 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5200 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,500,000.00
|Woodlands
|100 Westwind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|5750 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|108 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$651,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 3
|2127 Sister Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$787,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 3
|305 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,540,000.00
|Woodway
|1004 Stuart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Broken Ridge Hollow
|5501 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,013,104.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6121 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Morningside Sec 8
|7119 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,178,141.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2036 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$145,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1085 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$932,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3013 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2847 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,055,913.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5513 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$618,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1803 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,055,182.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5521 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$782,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1805 Misty Woods Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,011,092.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6004 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2887 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,565,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 4
|303 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,400,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9269 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$764,900.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|4015 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,266,062.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6116 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|425 Galloway Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|1614 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$334,000.00
|Jorgensen Dana
|3819 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|21 Missionary Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,265,000.00
|Benington Sec9
|325 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,000,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|5245 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$210,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5640 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$993,789.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7640 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$879,941.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7625 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$912,467.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7656 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3624 Lime Valley Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$579,900.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|226 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$999,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b
|1508 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,070,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|1027 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,143,364.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1512 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$549,900.00
|Port Royal Estates Sec2
|1033 Achiever Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,141,658.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|1049 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$238,697.00
|Hill Est
|329 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|1407 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Teasley David George
|2783 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$315,000.00
|Brush Creek Sec 1
|7116 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$799,900.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|318 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$923,003.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|325 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$238,697.00
|Hill Est
|331 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|4334 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$409,000.00
|Pennock Place
|7328 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$785,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 11
|3805 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,253,347.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|131 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064