Williamson County Property Transfers November 23

See where houses and property sold for November 23-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,900,000.00 Traditions Sec5 1881 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,475,500.00 Annecy Ph1 1012 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $456,300.00 Burtonwood Sec 1 1601 Appaloosa Ct Spring Hill 37174 $6,350,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 30a 991 Elliston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $515,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1642 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $768,500.00 Founders Pointe Sec 9 510 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $19,250,000.00 Cool Springs West Sec 4 215 Gothic Ct Franklin 37064 $397,000.00 Lee Acres 5157 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $1,105,841.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7004 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $615,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 9 1000 Lichfield Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $733,018.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5020 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,625,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 4 1744 Fontanella Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,420,000.00 Brienz Valley Add Sec 2 2009 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Keystone Sec 5 1467 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $6,107,770.00 Wilmar Corporation 1676 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,100,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 3 3246 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 3 1300 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $930,000.00 Wahl 2370 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $383,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1632 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $2,000,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5200 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,500,000.00 Woodlands 100 Westwind Ct Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 5750 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec W 108 Ben Brush Cir Franklin 37069 $651,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 3 2127 Sister Ct Nolensville 37135 $787,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 3 305 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,540,000.00 Woodway 1004 Stuart Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Broken Ridge Hollow 5501 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,013,104.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6121 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Morningside Sec 8 7119 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,178,141.00 Annecy Ph2b 2036 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $145,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1085 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $932,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3013 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 303 Franklin 37064 $1,240,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 2847 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $1,055,913.00 St Marlo Sec1 5513 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $618,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1803 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $1,055,182.00 St Marlo Sec1 5521 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $782,500.00 Mckays Mill Sec 33 1805 Misty Woods Ct Franklin 37067 $1,011,092.00 St Marlo Sec1 6004 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $420,000.00 Sutherland Sec 3 2887 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,565,000.00 River Oaks Sec 4 303 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,400,000.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9269 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $764,900.00 Belshire Ph 2 4015 Pendleton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,266,062.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6116 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $710,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 425 Galloway Dr Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Through The Green Sec2 1614 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $334,000.00 Jorgensen Dana 3819 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 6 21 Missionary Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,265,000.00 Benington Sec9 325 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $4,000,000.00 Grove Sec 2 5245 Wildings Blvd College Grove 37046 $210,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 5640 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $993,789.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7640 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $879,941.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7625 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $912,467.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7656 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,200,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 3624 Lime Valley Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $579,900.00 Temple Hills Sec 4 226 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $999,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b 1508 Little Leaf Way Nolensville 37135 $2,070,000.00 Stockett Creek Sec 1 1027 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $1,143,364.00 Annecy Ph2b 1512 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $549,900.00 Port Royal Estates Sec2 1033 Achiever Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,141,658.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 1049 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $238,697.00 Hill Est 329 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,075,000.00 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 1407 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Teasley David George 2783 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $315,000.00 Brush Creek Sec 1 7116 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $799,900.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 318 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $923,003.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 325 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $238,697.00 Hill Est 331 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 4334 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $409,000.00 Pennock Place 7328 Lakelet Cv Fairview 37062 $785,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 11 3805 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,253,347.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 131 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064