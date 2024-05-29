Toastique To Open First Tennessee Location in June

Nashville, TN – Toastique , the vibrant, artisan toast and juice café conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its latest expansion into Tennessee within Nashville’s North Capitol neighborhood. Set to open in late June 2024, located at 820 4th Ave N Suite 127 , Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee and grab-and-go options. The Nashville location will also be offering a variety of cocktails such as mimosas made with Toastique’s cold-pressed juice, spicy margaritas, bloody marys and more.

The Nashville location will be fueled by Andy Patel, a first-time Toastique franchisee, who has signed a 3-unit deal with the Nashville location being the first and is planning future locations in Brentwood, Franklin and other surrounding Nashville cities. The new 1625 sq. ft. location is on the ground floor of a mixed-development unit with 300+ residential spaces and will boast indoor seating including bar counters and an outdoor patio. Toastique is surrounded by popular destinations such as Sounds Stadium, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, the Nashville Farmers’ Market, and is just steps away from Broadway Street and Downtown Nashville.

“After moving from India to Nashville in my teens, my family has always been entrepreneurial, starting new businesses, and I’ve been very fortunate to work alongside them and develop the skills needed to manage something of my own,” said Andy Patel, franchisee and owner of Toastique Nashville. “During the pandemic, I wanted to challenge myself to do something different, came across Toastique’s franchise opportunities, and was quickly hooked. The same year we began conversations with Toastique, my wife and I started eating avocado toast at home, and it seemed like everything just fell into place. I can’t wait to show the community this wonderful, diverse menu that has something for every palate!”

Menu standouts including the Avocado Smash (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast), PB Crunch (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut raisin toast), and the Tuscan Tuna (tuna dressed with sundried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato, bibb lettuce, lemon twist on rustico toast). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, coconut water) and iced collagen lattes including the Blueberry Lavender Lemon Latte (Vital Proteins Blueberry Lavender Lemon Collagen, Blueberries, and Almond Milk).

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in locally sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Nashville location will be open from 7am-7pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at Toastique.com , follow the brand on Instagram @toastique and on Facebook at @toastiquenashville .

Source: Restaurant News

