Titans Punter Ryan Stonehouse Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

NASHVILLE – Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12.

Stonehouse punted seven times for a 53.7-yard average and a 46.7-yard net average in Sunday’s win over the Panthers, with five punts placed inside the 20.

With a 71-yard punt in the second quarter, it was Stonehouse’s fifth consecutive game with at least one punt of 60-plus yards. It is the NFL’s longest such active streak. It was Stonehouse’s seventh punt of at least 70 yards in two NFL seasons.

Stonehouse’s 53.7-yard average against the Panthers was the NFL’s second-best average of the season in any game for a punter with at least seven attempts (58.6 by Cleveland’s Corey Bojorquez on Nov. 5).

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

