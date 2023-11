Join Dunkin’ at their grand reopening event for their newly remodeled location!

Address: 1441 New Hwy 96 W., Franklin, TN.

Date: December 1, 2023

Time: 7am – 10am

The first 100 guests will receive a free coffee for a year booklet!

There will be door prizes and giveaways, then a check presentation for Boys and Girls Club and a ribbon cutting at 10am.