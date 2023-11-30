Top Stories From November 30, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 30, 2023.

1Trader Joe’s Issues Recall on Cantaloupe with Salmonella Potential

Related to an ongoing nationwide FDA investigation of fresh cantaloupe sold at many grocery stores and other food retailers, we have been alerted by our suppliers that the products listed below (with corresponding code dates and sold only in the listed states) may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Taziki’s – Berry Farms in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Taziki’s in Berry Farms held a ribbon cutting on November 27, 2023, at 3100 Village Plain Blvd. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers November 6

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 6-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

5WCS Board Approves 2024-25 School Calendar

Board Approves 2024-25 School Calendar

WCS first through twelfth-grade students will begin the 2024-25 school year with a half-day on Monday, August 5. Read more.

