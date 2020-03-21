Town Wastewater Operator Kenny Bond has issued a notice for all sewer customers to not flush disposable wipes or anything besides toilet paper down the toilet. These can cause overflows and damage to equipment at the treatment plant.

With the Covid-19 virus causing many people to work and shelter in their homes, it is critical that our systems continue to function at peak performance. We ask for everyone to help and not flush anything but toilet paper in their homes, especially wipes and even the ones that say they are flush-able. They all cause damage and should never be put down the drain.