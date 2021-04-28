Thompson’s Station Ending Covid-19 Restrictions

Beginning Thursday, April 29th, with the expiration of the Governor’s Executive Order 78, the Town of Thompson’s Station will return to normal operating procedures with regard to COVID-19, with a few changes.

Town Offices will be open; appointments are still preferred and face masks are requested.

Meetings will be held in-person for all Boards and Commissions. That means the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for 6pm on May 4th will be held in person at the Thompson’s Station Community Center (1555 Thompson’s Station Rd West). The meetings will be properly socially distanced with masks and sanitation stations available, and all meetings will continue to be live-streamed, recorded and made available for public viewing after the meeting on the Town Website and YouTube Channel.

The Park Pavilions and Community Center will also be available for rent starting May 1st with a new cleaning fee and COVID waiver form when renting the Community Center. There is also a new pavilion available for rent in Preservation Park.

See the Town Website for more information www.thompsons-station.com or call Town Hall at 615-794-4333.