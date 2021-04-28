Today’s Top Stories: April 28, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 28, 2021.
1Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?
Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the 2021 Lineup Here.
2WCS High Schools Ranked Best in State
Four WCS high schools are the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee according to US News and World Report‘s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 27. Read More.
3Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May
A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin. Read More.
4New Wine Tasting Room to Open in Leiper’s Fork
Wines in the Fork, a new wine tasting room, will open in Leiper’s Fork. Read More.
5Gov. Lee Signs Executive Order Ending Local Authority to Issue Mask Requirements
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. Executive Order 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. Read More.