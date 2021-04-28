Today’s Top Stories: April 28, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
wines in the fork opening soon
@winesinthefork Instagram

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 28, 2021.

Pilgrimage Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

1Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?

Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the 2021 Lineup Here.

Best High Schools in Tennessee

2WCS High Schools Ranked Best in State

Four WCS high schools are the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee according to US News and World Report‘s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 27. Read More.

Franklin Five Points Farmer's Market Opens in May

3Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May

A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin. Read More.

Wines in the Fork
photo from Wine in the Fork

4New Wine Tasting Room to Open in Leiper’s Fork

Wines in the Fork, a new wine tasting room, will open in Leiper’s Fork. Read More.

woman wearing mask

5Gov. Lee Signs Executive Order Ending Local Authority to Issue Mask Requirements

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. Executive Order 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. Read More.

Previous articleWilliamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here