Thompson’s Station New Home For Caterpillar Dealer

Construction in Middle Tennessee continues to push forward, enabling Thompson Machinery, the local Caterpillar dealer, to invest $15 million in Thompson’s Station.

“Customer demand for new, used, and rental machines continues to amaze us all,” states Chet Kelley, Manager at Thompson. “It’s a testament to the strength of our community and the attractiveness of living in Tennessee.”

Chet has lived in Franklin, TN since 1999 and has experienced firsthand the evolution of the mid-state area, including the growing traffic gridlock in rush hours. “Growth is good,” explains Chet, “but it makes travel for everyone a challenge, including our customers. That is why we are excited to announce a new store opening in the coming weeks in Thompson’s Station, just south of Franklin and north of Spring Hill, near Interstate 840 on Columbia Pike. The new location will improve the ease of doing business for all customers south of Williamson and Maury counties.”

The new facility is roughly 10,000 square feet and is specifically designed for Thompson’s Cat Rental Store operations and retail sales of small construction equipment, such as compact track loaders and mini excavators, an industry opportunity segment that is up 25% over the prior year in Thompson’s territory.

“Our customers have been asking for a store in this area for a long time,” states Brandon Cotter, Sales Representative at Thompson. “The I-65 and I-840 corridor provides decades of growth opportunity. It is important for us to be near these vibrant areas making it easier for our customers to access equipment and parts. Next year, we hope to open a similar store in Murfreesboro near Interstate 24 and Highway 231. Both locations are part of our long-term growth strategy in the mid-state area.”

Thompson broke ground on the new store in January 2020, just a few months before the Middle Tennessee area was introduced to COVID-19. “We did consider pausing construction for a brief period,” explains Michael Ray Montgomery, Sales Representative at Thompson. “But we had faith in our local communities to continue forward. Serving our customers is serving our community. We are proud to help our customers keep gas, water, and sewer systems running, on-highway trucks moving, and provide power generation to data centers and hospitals. We do much more than move dirt with Caterpillar equipment.”

Thompson’s rental fleet will offer a variety of equipment, not just Caterpillar, for various construction trades. Explains Chet, “Up to 50% of the rental inventory will be Genie, JLG, and SkyJack boom and scissor lifts, Atlas Copco air compressors and light towers, Cat UTV’s, a host of hand tools, portable generators, and more. It will be a one-stop-shop.”

Thompson’s customer experience team went the extra mile to uniquely design the storefront, ensuring a more retail feel versus an industrial look. “We really wanted something the local community would embrace,” explains Brette Shelley, Director of Marketing at Thompson. “The store location is in a high traffic area with residential neighborhoods nearby. We wanted a unique design, yet functional for our operation.” Thompson partnered with Corbin Design Group, an Atlanta based company, to help develop the overall design. “The all glass storefront coupled with the wood cedar post design provides more of an outdoor lifestyle feel,” noted Brette. “We want our brand image to be welcoming to all, not just contractors. We have been very excited to hear all the positive feedback from the community thus far.”

Chet Kelley will be the store manager at the new Thompson’s Station location. Machine Sales Representatives will include Michael Ray Montgomery, Brandon Cotter, and Roth Nunley. Cat Rental Store sales will be led by Stephen Jolley. The store is expected to open in early September 2020.