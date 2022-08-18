The Williamson County Performing Arts Center to Host Franklin Light Opera and the Nashville Shakespeare Festival in September

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce upcoming events for September 2022.

From Friday, September 9, 2022 through Sunday, September 11, 2022, Franklin Light Opera will present The Best of Gilbert & Sullivan. Following FLO’s successful production of Pauline Viardot’s Cendrillon last season, the company is presenting a concert of favorite Gilbert and Sullivan selections from shows that are performed around the world. They include HMS Pinafore, the Mikado, Pirates of Penzance and more. Gilbert and Sullivan’s celebrated partnership produced fourteen comic operas and have inspired theatre audiences for more than one hundred years with their memorable melodies, clever lyrics and enduring social commentary. Performances will be held Friday September 9, 2022 at 7 p.m., Saturday September 10, 2022 and 7 p.m. and Sunday September 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults under 55, $16.50 for seniors 55 and over, and $12 for students. Tickets can be purchased through wcpactn.com.

The following weekend, the Nashville Shakespeare Festival presents the 2022 Summer Shakespeare Festival, in collaboration with Kennie Playhouse Theatre. On Thursday September 15, 2022 and Friday September 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. Kennie Playhouse Theatre will present August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean, followed by the Nashville Shakespeare Festival’s production of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline on Saturday September 17, 2022 and Sunday September 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. This will mark the sixth year that the Nashville

Shakespeare Festival has toured its summer festival to Academy Park. This event is free and open to the public with VIP Royal packages available for purchase. More information can be found at www.nashvilleshakes.org/franklin-shakes.