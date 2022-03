The Spot Burgers and Beers will open soon in Spring Hill.

A sign for the restaurant is up at 3011 Longford Drive.

We don’t have a lot of information yet, but we do know the restaurant met with the City of Spring Hill Beer and Board last December for approval.

Owned by Ceasar Ruiz, who also owns two locations of Oscar’s Tacos, the burger joint is set to potentially open the first week of May.