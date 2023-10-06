The Dotted Lime in Columbia Announces Closure

Gluten-free, nut-free, Columbia restaurant The Dotted Lime announced it will be closing this weekend.

Stating on social media, “Hi friends! We have LOVED being ‘The Dotted Lime’ for our community. Our kids have grown up as ‘The Dotted Lime kids’ as little bitty people scurrying around bussing tables to now mostly full-grown adults. As you know, this has been a weird season for us. Throughout the strange, constantly-shifting season we have grown personally and professionally. Now, our family is entering a new season – one that we are very excited to begin! We recognize how intertwined our lives have become with our best customers, and out of respect for that, we want to announce our ‘last call’.”

Their last day of business will be Saturday, October 7th. Hours for the day will be 7 am – 3 pm.

Located in Columbia at 1806 Main Street, The Dotted Lime was owned by locals Paul and Chrissy Jensen. Paul is a fourth-generation chef with 25 years of professional culinary experience from five-star resort properties. Chrissy is a 18 year veteran of dealing with food sensitivities, allergies and working within doctor-prescribed food elimination diets for healing specific ailments. The couple has 13 children.