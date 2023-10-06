Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Sets Home Game Times for 2023-24 Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Game times for the upcoming 2023-24 season have been finalized for the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program.

Vanderbilt’s 31-game regular season slate consists of 13 nonconference games and 18 SEC games. The Commodores will play a total of 18 home games – nine in nonconference play before nine vs. SEC opponents.

Vandy is coming off back-to-back NIT appearances – the first time Vandy has played in two-consecutive postseasons since the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments. Last season, Vanderbilt went 22-15, the most wins for the program since going 25-11 during the 2011-12 season.

