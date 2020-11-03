Tennessee Lottery Adds “Quick Cash” Feature to Cash 4 Life

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Cash 4 Life players now have a chance to win instantly and a chance to win later after the drawing when they play the new Quick Cash feature on the draw-style game.

The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) is adding Quick Cash, an instant win add-on option to Cash 4 Life.

“We’re always looking for and developing new and innovative games and features to achieve our mission: to generate proceeds for education in Tennessee,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said.

Since the Lottery’s inception, more than 1.5 million scholarships and grants have been awarded with Lottery funds. More than 150,000 Tennessee students benefited in the 2019-2020 school year alone.

Additional details about Cash 4 Life with Quick Cash include:

Adding Quick Cash to a play costs an additional $1 per play;

Players can instantly win from $2 up to $500;

Players win instantly if their Quick Cash numbers match any of the Cash 4 Life numbers on their ticket; and

Overall odds of winning Quick Cash are 1:5.24.

Cash 4 Life is a multi-jurisdictional jackpot game with nine ways to win. If a player matches all five numbers and the Cash Ball, the player wins $1,000 a day for life. If the player matches all five numbers without the Cash Ball, the player wins $1,000 a week for life.

Drawings are held every night at 8:00 p.m. CT/9:00 p.m. ET.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $5.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $15.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.4 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.