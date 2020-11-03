Election Day Resources

Election Day is today, November 3. This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections.

Where to Vote

On Election Day, there are 25 voting centers in the county. Registered voters can vote at any of them.

Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Voting Requirements

Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies. First time voters who registered to vote by mail must show proof of correct address when voting. (T.C.A. 2-7-112)

Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)

Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)

Who’s on the Ballot?

Save some time at the polls by looking over the candidates before you go.

Not Sure if You’re Registered to Vote?

If you’re not sure if you’ve registered to vote, click here.

More Information