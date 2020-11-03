OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Turner

Barbara Wallen Turner, 80, of Franklin, Tennessee, peacefully passed-away on November 1st, 2020 at her home.

Barbara was born in Glade Spring, Virginia to Homer H. Wallen and Ova Anderson Wallen on November 29th, 1939. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. She went to college at Tennessee Tech from which she graduated in 1963. She married Raymond L. Turner on July 20th the same year at Woodmont Baptist Church in Nashville. She worked as a print setter and press operator at the Tennessee Baptist Convention and at First Baptist Church Franklin/The People’s Church as Secretary to the Minister of Music until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of First Baptist Church Franklin/The People’s Church for many years until transferring her membership to Oak Valley Baptist Church. She found great joy in serving and being involved in Sunday School and the church choir. She was “Mona” to her seven grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She was a three-time cancer survivor.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Homer H. Wallen and Ova Anderson Wallen, her sister, Dorothy Wallen Eielson and brother in law, Harry Eielson.

She is survived by: her husband, Raymond L. Turner; her children, Terry L. Stoner (Mark), Susan T. Rainey (Michael) and Rachel T. Wade (Joel); her sister, Helen Wallen Bishop (Larry);her grandchildren, Mark Saxon Stoner, Evane Diane Stoner, Loren Hannah Rainey, Abigail Reece Wade, Chloe Elizabeth Wade, Turner Garland Wade and Tabitha Asher Wade.

Visitation will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home located at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Graveside service will be at Hearn Hill Cemetery located at 1791 East Old Alexandria Road, Watertown, Tennessee 37184 at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Dr. Jerry Winfield of Oak Valley Baptist Church will be officiating.

Memorials and donations may be made to Oak Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 1161 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

The family of Barbara Wallen Turner wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all family and friends and to Oak Valley Baptist Church for your kind words of encouragement and prayers.