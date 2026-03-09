Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Inductees

The Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame has named four individuals to its 2026 class of honorees, recognizing their contributions to aviation and public service.

James E. Hall of Signal Mountain, a U.S. Army veteran and attorney, served as chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board from 1994 to 2001 and has been on the board of Chattanooga Airport since 2003, including two terms as chairman. His leadership has advanced aviation safety and security.

Donna F. Highers of Lebanon has spent more than 40 years teaching Airframe & Powerplant and Inspection Authorization courses at Baker School of Aeronautics, guiding thousands of students to FAA licensure and earning national recognition as an expert in her field.

Douglas E. Kreulen, A.A.E., of Franklin is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran and currently serves as President and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, overseeing Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport. His leadership has guided Nashville International through major expansion and modernization projects, expanding domestic and international travel options.

Darrel L. Berry of Camden, posthumously honored, was a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army and a successful businessman who shared his collection of former military warbirds with the community through his museum, airshows, and philanthropic efforts. He was also inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Warbird Hall of Fame in 2025.

The 2026 inductees will be celebrated at the Enshrinement Gala on September 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites Conference Center

