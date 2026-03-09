OBITUARY: Mary L. Marohl

Sun Prairie – Mary Louise Marohl, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday March 6, 2026, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie. She was born November 25, 1938, in Blanchardville, WI to the late Orlean and Margaret (Coffey) Dammen. Mary graduated from Argyle High School and worked for many years at Sun Prairie Water and Light. She was a faithful member of St. Albert the Great Church. And found her greatest joy in the love of her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her son Randy (Gloria) Marohl of Marshall, WI, daughters Renee (Douglas) Suchomel of Spring Hill, TN, and Renell (Rick) Renz of Sun Prairie; she is also survived by three granddaughters: Ashley Leathers of Spring Hill, TN, Erica (Phil) Buedding of La Crosse, WI, Casey Jo (Matt) Reilly of Lake Mills, WI; three great grandsons: Presely Leathers and Oliver Leathers and Jack Reilly, and two great granddaughters Willa and Emmy Buedding; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marlin, her parents Orlean and Margaret Dammen, her son Rodney, and her brother Jack Dammen.

A funeral will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday March 16, 2026 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terr, Sun Prairie. A luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie (608) 837-9054

