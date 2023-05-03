Taylor Swift Nashville Concert Weather Report: Be Prepared for Rain

By
Donna Vissman
-

Taylor Swift is headed to Nissan Stadium for three nights this weekend.

Starting on Friday, the first show kicks off at 6:30 pm with a forecast of widespread rain with expected storms.

Saturday also shows rain in the afternoon but by the time the concert starts, the chances of rain diminish.

Rain continues on Sunday all day off and on with a chance of thunderstorms.

As a reminder, bring a poncho, no umbrellas are allowed at Nissan Stadium.

Fans don’t seem to be that concerned about the possibility of rain.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

