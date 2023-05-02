What to Expect at the Taylor Swift Concert this Weekend

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras tour to Nissan Stadium this upcoming weekend for three shows on May 5-7th.

Opening for Taylor at Nissan Stadium will be Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle, and Gracie Abrams with the show starting at 6:30 pm.

Here’s what we you need to know about the concert this weekend.

  • Plan plenty of time to arrive at Nissan Stadium. There are other concerts this weekend in downtown Nashville, including the opening of Ascend Amphitheater and it will be crowded. Parking has sold out at Nissan, if you are planning on using a ride share, expect to pay high surcharges.
  • There will be long lines for merchandise at the concert. Have a plan for multiple items you would like to purchase, in case your first choice sells out. From fan experiences in other cities, you can purchase merchandise outside of the stadium if you weren’t able to buy a ticket. It’s also the same merchandise that’s available on her website.
  • Wear comfortable shoes. The concert starts at 6:30 pm with Taylor taking the stage around 8 pm and she performs for almost three hours. Don’t forget your clear bag per the policy of the stadium.
  • Most Swifties are wearing an outfit to represent an era. But you don’t want to miss a moment so bring a portable charger to recharge your phone during the evening.
  • Each attendee will receive a light up bracelet to wear during the concert. Keep your tab and replace it after the concert so it will still work afterward. There’s also been friendship bracelets fans are exchanging with each other at concerts. You can make one at the concert or make some at home to bring and exchange.
  • Pay attention to Taylor’s outfits, she changes often and each one sparkles. The most talked about portion of the show has been her diving into the stage.

Here’s a rundown of the setlist; however, it seems Taylor Swift changes the setlist a little at each city…. and since she formerly lived in Nashville, she might have special guests, so below is the expected playlist.

    1. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
    2. Cruel Summer
    3. The Man
    4. You Need to Calm Down
    5. Lover
    6. The Archer
    7. Fearless
    8. You Belong with Me
    9. Love Story
    10. >Tis the Damn Season
    11. Willow
    12. Marjorie
    13. Champagne Problems
    14. Tolerate It
    15. Ready For It?
    16. Delicate
    17. Don’t Blame Me
    18. Look What You Made Me Do
    19. Enchanted
    20. 22
    21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
    22. I Knew You Were Trouble
    23. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
    24. Invisible String
    25. Betty
    26. The Last Great American Dynasty
    27. August
    28. Illicit Affairs
    29. My Tears Ricochet
    30. Cardigan
    31. Style
    32. Blank Space
    33. Shake It Off
    34. Wildest Dreams
    35. Bad Blood
    36. Mirrorball
    37. Tim McGraw
    38. Lavender Haze
    39. Anti-Hero
    40. Midnight Rain
    41. Vigilante Shit
    42. Bejeweled
    43. Mastermind
    44. Karma

