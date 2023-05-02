What to Expect at the Taylor Swift Concert this Weekend

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras tour to Nissan Stadium this upcoming weekend for three shows on May 5-7th.

Opening for Taylor at Nissan Stadium will be Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle, and Gracie Abrams with the show starting at 6:30 pm.

Here’s what we you need to know about the concert this weekend.

Plan plenty of time to arrive at Nissan Stadium. There are other concerts this weekend in downtown Nashville, including the opening of Ascend Amphitheater and it will be crowded. Parking has sold out at Nissan, if you are planning on using a ride share, expect to pay high surcharges.

There will be long lines for merchandise at the concert. Have a plan for multiple items you would like to purchase, in case your first choice sells out. From fan experiences in other cities, you can purchase merchandise outside of the stadium if you weren’t able to buy a ticket. It’s also the same merchandise that’s available on her website.

Wear comfortable shoes. The concert starts at 6:30 pm with Taylor taking the stage around 8 pm and she performs for almost three hours. Don’t forget your clear bag per the policy of the stadium.

Most Swifties are wearing an outfit to represent an era. But you don’t want to miss a moment so bring a portable charger to recharge your phone during the evening.

Each attendee will receive a light up bracelet to wear during the concert. Keep your tab and replace it after the concert so it will still work afterward. There’s also been friendship bracelets fans are exchanging with each other at concerts. You can make one at the concert or make some at home to bring and exchange.

Pay attention to Taylor’s outfits, she changes often and each one sparkles. The most talked about portion of the show has been her diving into the stage.

Taylor just dived into the stage for a change to the Midnights era! How did she do that?! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7olnCMnoUt — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

Here’s a rundown of the setlist; however, it seems Taylor Swift changes the setlist a little at each city…. and since she formerly lived in Nashville, she might have special guests, so below is the expected playlist.