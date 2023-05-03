Holocaust Commission Honors WCS Teacher

A Legacy Middle School teacher is being recognized for excellence in Holocaust education.

The Tennessee Holocaust Commission presented LMS eighth grade English Language Arts teacher Allison McSwain with its Belz-Lipman Award on May 1. The honor recognizes outstanding educators who excel in teaching the history of the Holocaust.

“This award celebrates those teachers who go above and beyond,” said TN Holocaust Commission Education Coordinator Ken Gluck. “We’re proud of the work Ms. McSwain has done with her students, and we’re thrilled to name her as one of this year’s honorees.”

As part of the award, McSwain will receive a $1,500 scholarship that can be used to develop new curriculum, attend training sessions and purchase resources to further engage students in the study of the Holocaust. She will also be recognized later this year at the State Capitol, as part of the Holocaust Commission’s Annual Day of Remembrance Holocaust Commemoration.

“I pour out my heart to teach this part of history to my students,” said McSwain. “Eventually, the survivors will no longer be around. I really feel it’s important that students can take the stories of the victims and survivors and pass it along to future generations so that we always remember.”

