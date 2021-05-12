Suspect Exposes Himself to Teen at Franklin Fast Food Restaurant

This is a disturbing case, and one that has Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers offering a cash reward to anyone who can help ID the suspect.

At dinnertime on May 4, the man in this video exposed himself to a teen worker in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Berry Farms. The white male suspect was driving the gold-colored car seen in this video. It had faded paint and a worn, dented exterior.





Call Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip