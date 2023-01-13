Susan Gregory: A Pillar of the Community and Leading Nashville Real Estate Agent

Susan Gregory has been a real estate professional for 27 years. But more importantly, she’s a native Nashvillian who knows and understands the real estate landscape and the current market conditions in a way many realtors do not.

As a Parks Realty agent, Susan puts her customers first by providing the best service possible. She is relentless in helping clients accomplish the best result possible in their real estate dealings.

Susan is a pillar in the real estate community in Nashville, having served on many boards and councils over the years worked with many home builders and sold thousands of homes during her career to offer insights and advice for the industry and new real estate agents in the community.

Learn more about Susan Gregory, her specialties, and how she might assist you in buying or selling local real estate.

Real Estate Accomplishments

Susan is a graduate of the Realtors Institute and has completed several additional training courses and certifications, including:

Broker Management Training

IRM Training – Institute of Residential Marketing (CMP)

Certified New Home Sales Professional (CSP)

Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR)

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS)

With regular multi-million-dollar deals, Susan knows her way around real estate. Pricing, marketing and pairing buyers with high-end real estate can be challenging as it requires deep knowledge of the property, its benefits, and its characteristics. Susan knows how to draw out the most influential aspects of a property to help buyers envision their life in the home.

As such, Susan has been recognized as a top-grossing agent by sales volume in middle Tennessee. She’s also the recipient of the best in business award for consecutive years, Susan has been a recipient of the Overall Top Residential Agent for Parks for multiple years during her career.

Early in Susan’s career, The Homebuilders Association of Middle Tennessee awarded Susan with the Circle of Excellence Award for the Most Dollar Volume and Most Units Sold for many years running.

She is constantly recognized as one of the Top 25 Residential Agents in Middle Tennessee and has been named one of the top Realtors for PARKS Realty for consecutive years based on sales volume.

Tennessee Realtor Serving Nashville and the Surrounding Area

Truly knowing a neighborhood and its characteristics require time and attention. As such, Susan focuses her career in the Nashville area and surrounding Counties.

Focusing on these areas in and around Nashville allows Susan to bring her insights and expertise to each home transaction and help buyers and sellers reach agreeable terms for long-term satisfaction.

Types of Real Estate Susan Specializes in

While Susan works with many homebuilders, she also represents homeowners in purchasing and selling real estate. Susan has worked with the following home builders during her career:

Turnberry Homes

Zaring Homes

Newmark Homes

The Jones Company

Grove Park Construction

Legend Homes

Heritage Homes

Hidden Valley Homes

Trace Construction

Gregg & Rains Building Group

Arnold Homes

Aspen Construction

Artisan Homes

Barlow Builders

Firethorne Custom Homes

Majors Construction

Majestic Building Group

PHNX Builders

RK Junior

Ridgemont Homes

Idlewild Construction

Cornerstone Construction

Watermark Homes

Zurich Homes

Susan offers real estate agent representation for the following types of residential real estate.

Condos

Single Family Homes

Land/Farms

Luxury Real Estate

New Construction

She also helps with relocation and guiding first-time home buyers to the best home for them.

Supporting the Industry and Community

As a trusted member of the Nashville community, Susan gives her time to directing and advising the real estate industry through being a member of and serving on a variety of councils and boards.

Member of Williamson County Association of Realtors

Member of Greater Nashville Association of Realtors

Past President for Sales and Marketing Council, a Division of Home Builders Association of Middle TN

10-year Past Board Member of the Sales Marketing Council

Past Member of the Home Builders Association

Past Member of Women’s Council of Realtors

She supports local charities in the Nashville area and gives back to those less fortunate.

Much of Susan’s business comes from referrals from past clients, demonstrating the care and service she provides. Most importantly, Susan knows that buying and selling a home is one of the most important financial transactions a person makes in their lifetime. With the many aspects of life that real estate impacts, Susan takes her role in these transactions seriously and respects what home buyers and sellers look to accomplish throughout the process.

For outstanding service, impeccable results, and a real estate agent you can trust, contact Susan Gregory at 615-207-5600 or gregory_susan@bellsouth.net.