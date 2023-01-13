Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Dolly’s 77th Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry is about to “Go Dolly” in celebration of arguably country music’s greatest global ambassador and an artist who has taken the Opry with her wherever she’s gone.

The Opry plans to celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday (the superstar’s favorite number) which falls on January 19 through two shows including Dolly tributes and other fun Saturday, January 21. Keeping with the “77” celebration, the Opry is set to spotlight hits from Parton’s 1977 album “Here You Come Again,” Parton’s first platinum album and a crossover smash. Among those scheduled for the January 21st shows are Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young. Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold to both of the January 21 shows will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund in Parton’s honor. For more than 50 years, the fund has assisted members of the country music community in need.

Among other plans in celebration of Dolly’s 77th:

77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media

Birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s cake mix given to Opry

House and Ryman tour guests on Dolly’s January 19 birthday (while supplies last)

A larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Jan. 19 – 21

Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photo during Jan. 21 Opry at the Ryman shows

“We love an Opry party and everyone around the world loves Dolly!” said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “Though Dolly herself can’t be with us this year due to her feature film schedule, I think we can all agree Dolly deserves to be celebrated this year and ever year. We’re going to have some fun Dolly additions to the great schedule of shows lined up for our January run downtown at the Ryman.”

The Opry returns to the Ryman Auditorium this month for a special one-month run before returning to the Grand Ole Opry House in February. Among the artists scheduled to appear during the month include Bill Anderson, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, Carly Pearce, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, Mark Wills and Chris Young as well as guests including Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Maggie Rose, Charlie Worsham, and more! A second show has been added to the schedule for both Jan. 21 and 28.

To purchase tickets for Opry at the Ryman go to Opry.com. Tickets are on sale now for all shows through August 2023 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.