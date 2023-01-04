First Missionary Baptist Church to Host Round Table Discussion & Service for MLK Day

First Missionary Baptist Church announces two Martin Luther King Day events. On Friday, January 13, 2023, First Missionary Baptist Church will host a Round Table Discussion at the Eastern Flank Event Facility (1368 Eastern Flank Circle) from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.

The panelist will be Dr. Ken Moore (Mayor of Franklin), Eric Stuckey (City Administrator), Kevin Townsend (City of Franklin Human Resources Director), Dusty Rhoades (Williamson County Sheriff), Deborah Faulkner (Franklin Police Chief), Derwin Jackson (President and CEO of Franklin Housing Authority), Travis Lester (Senior Manager of Diversity & Inclusion of Mars Petcare), and Juanita Patton (First Horizon Bank Client Specialist).

The discussion will be centered upon what is happening in the city of Franklin. The community as a whole can submit questions prior to the Round Table to Firstbaptist113@gmail.com. Please note, due to the time constraint, there is a possibility that all questions may not get asked.

On MLK Day, Monday, January 16 at 10:00am, a church service will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church (113 Natchez Street). The guest speaker will be Pastor Herman West from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Sylvester, Georgia. Following the service at the church, there will be a procession/march to the MLK Jr. Ave. At that location, Mayor Ken Moore and Pastor James Tex Thomas (Pastor Emeritus of Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church of Nashville) will speak.

A luncheon is scheduled at the First Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:30pm to further the conversation. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “when I am commanded to love, I am commanded to restore community, to resist injustice and to meet the needs of my brother.” So let us come together to discuss how to build a better community together, united in love and blessed by God.