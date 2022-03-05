Studio Tenn’s One Night Only Fundraiser to Take Place in April

Studio Tenn Theatre Company returns with the “One Night Only” annual fundraiser to be held Saturday, April 9, at 6:30 pm in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin.

Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy draws inspiration from Broadway spotlighting timeless themed musicals. At this year’s event, titled “Broadway’s Big Top,” circus performers will mingle with guests during cocktail hour followed by performances inspired by Big Top musicals.

The live Broadway show stars host Patrick Thomas as PT Barnum. It also features as an emcee and performer Broadway and Country Legend Gary Morris, known for his famous rendition of “Bring Him Home” on the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning international cast of Les Misérables album. Additional Broadway roles include Rodolfo in the production of Puccini’s opera “La Bohéme” opposite of Linda Ronstadt The event honors Kathie Lee Gifford, a celebrated four-time Emmy Award winner, and five-time best selling author on the New York Times Best Selling List.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar will be served as guests celebrate the 2022 season and Studio Tenn’s 13th anniversary. Guests can expect the dress to be festive party attire.

Tickets for One Night Only can be purchased here.