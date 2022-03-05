5 Ways Robert Hicks Made an Impact on the Franklin Community

4 Hicks Created Battlefield Bourbon

Hicks created a small batch of bourbon in honor of the Sesquicentennial anniversary of the Battle of Franklin called Battlefield Bourbon. It was a very small batch bourbon whiskey distilled, aged and hand-bottled right here in Tennessee. Only 1,864 bottles were released to stores in honor of the pivotal Civil War battle fought in Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. Monies raised went to the reclamation of battlefields.