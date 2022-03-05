5 Ways Robert Hicks Made an Impact on the Franklin Community

New York Times best-selling author, Robert Hicks died on Friday, Feb. 25 at his Franklin home called “Labor in Vain.”
Always a storyteller, Hicks made several contributions to the Franklin community. While he contributed in many ways, here are five.
1His Best-Selling Book Brought Attention to Franklin
His best-selling book The Widow of the South brought people far and wide to Carnton Plantation to experience its role during the Civil War and to learn about the Carter House.
2Hicks Received Top Honor in 2005
He was named Tennessean of the Year in 2005 by The Tennessean for the impact of the novel as well as for the co-founding of Franklin’s Charge, which brought together numerous organizations in a broad-based coalition dedicated to reclaiming Franklin’s Civil War legacy through land acquisition and interpretation.
3Hicks was Recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award
In 2018, he was honored by the American Battlefield Trust with the coveted Edwin C. Bearrs Lifetime Achievement Award.
4Hicks Created Battlefield Bourbon
Hicks created a small batch of bourbon in honor of the Sesquicentennial anniversary of the Battle of Franklin called Battlefield Bourbon. It was a very small batch bourbon whiskey distilled, aged and hand-bottled right here in Tennessee. Only 1,864 bottles were released to stores in honor of the pivotal Civil War battle fought in Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. Monies raised went to the reclamation of battlefields.
5Seersucker was a Signature Look for Hicks
Hicks not only wore seersucker each year but helped create the Seriously Seersucker event at O’More College of Design, the beneficiary of the event, where all attendees were asked to wear seersucker. This was the first time a scholarship fund was created for the local school.