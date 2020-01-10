Students Earn Places in Mid, All-State Bands

From WCS inFocus

Hundreds of WCS music students will strike a chord as they perform in the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Mid-State and All-State bands and orchestras.

The Mid-State Ensembles will perform at Middle Tennessee State University’s Tucker Theatre Saturday, January 11. All-State Ensembles will perform at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel on April 15-18.

All students listed qualified for Mid-State Honors. Students with an asterisk next to their names earned All-State Honors.

For more information about Mid-State and All-State events, visit the MTSBOA website.

