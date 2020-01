Brooke Ciolkosz is a 16 year old missing girl. She is 5’7″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blond hair. She was last seen earlier this afternoon (Jan. 9th).

Brooke was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings, and a dark colored beanie with a wolf emblem on the front. If anyone knows where she is or sees her, please call Williamson County Emergency Communications at 931-486-2632.