Student TCAP Reports to Be Released by State

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is scheduled to release individual student TCAP reports through its TCAP Family Portal starting Friday, July 12, 2024.

According to the TDOE, the portal provides resources for families, including personalized student reports, sample questions and historical data.

To access the TCAP Family Portal, users will need the student’s unique student ID (USID) to log in. A student’s USID is available in Skyward under Student Information, labeled TN#. Using the USID, new users may create an account and returning users may log in to their existing accounts.

The TDOE will continue to update the Family Portal in the coming weeks. For more information, visit the TDOE Family Resources page.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email