Student Support Services Hosts Parent Support Group Zoom

By
Michael Carpenter
-

The WCS Student Support Services (SSS) Department is hosting another parent support group Zoom session, this time focused on exploring diploma options for students with disabilities.

On Thursday, October 24, at 6 p.m., families are invited to join the online session for an engaging and interactive presentation that breaks down the diploma paths available. Families will also learn how to tailor education plans to their child’s strengths and goals.

There is no cost to attend, but those interested are asked to register online. Contact Executive Director of Student Support Services Maria Griego with questions.

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here